Dusk Network (DUSK) Achieves Market Cap of $8.04 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Dusk Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0358 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $8.04 million and approximately $445,295.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00053737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00497114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.01 or 0.06465243 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00062959 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030230 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005634 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011372 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

DUSK is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,742,200 tokens. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

