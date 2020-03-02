DXP Enterprises (DXPE) to Release Earnings on Friday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.

DXP Enterprises stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,345. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $27.56 and a 1-year high of $45.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

DXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

