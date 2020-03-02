Dycom Industries, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dycom Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.53 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

DY has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $29.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.79. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $60.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

