Dynamic (DYN) Price Down 20.5% This Week

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Dynamic has a total market cap of $589,323.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,755.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.36 or 0.02572802 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.76 or 0.03684878 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00682725 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00765703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010972 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00093422 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027400 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00581495 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,898,181 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

