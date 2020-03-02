DZ Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA)

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €77.73 ($90.39).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde stock traded down €0.96 ($1.12) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €55.98 ($65.09). 183,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €69.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €74.08. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12-month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 12-month high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

