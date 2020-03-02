DZ Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF)

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Zalando stock remained flat at $$48.93 during trading hours on Monday. 726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.41. Zalando has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

