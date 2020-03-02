Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Announces Earnings Results

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.86. The company had a trading volume of 433,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,200. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $64.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $627.51 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

