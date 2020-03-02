Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EGRX. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

EGRX stock traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.77. 18,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,561. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average is $57.89. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $44.71 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $627.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,384,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 183,871.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,206,853 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,197 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 17,917.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 828,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,386,000 after purchasing an additional 824,220 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,804.5% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 755,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,622,000 after purchasing an additional 715,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,318,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

