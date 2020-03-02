EAM Investors LLC Acquires 1,527 Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of Inphi worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Inphi by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPHI shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Inphi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Inphi from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

In other Inphi news, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $171,672.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,469.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $3,481,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,973.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,907 shares of company stock worth $6,209,725. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPHI opened at $74.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.64. Inphi Co. has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.69.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

