EAM Investors LLC Buys Shares of 110,139 ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 110,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,000. ChemoCentryx makes up approximately 1.0% of EAM Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of ChemoCentryx as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 23.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 26.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 70.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $44.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ChemoCentryx Inc has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $51.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 2.27.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCXI. Raymond James boosted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $39,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,434 shares in the company, valued at $797,334.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 86,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $3,201,274.99. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 162,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,276.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 732,503 shares of company stock valued at $30,708,793. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

