EAM Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS)

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,451 shares during the period. Krystal Biotech makes up 0.8% of EAM Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.38% of Krystal Biotech worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 194.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 308,298 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,732,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,916,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 322.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1,201.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,002 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KRYS shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 20,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $1,331,391.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,994,089 shares in the company, valued at $126,744,296.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $53.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average of $49.93. The company has a current ratio of 54.87, a quick ratio of 54.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 1.06. Krystal Biotech Inc has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $66.85.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

