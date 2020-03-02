EAM Investors LLC Grows Position in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)

EAM Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Ardelyx worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,135,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,013,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,844,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 1,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 290,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 267,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 563,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 210,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 161,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $34,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $6.92 on Monday. Ardelyx Inc has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. The firm has a market cap of $455.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARDX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

