EAM Investors LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.69% of Northwest Pipe worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Pipe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $31.55 on Monday. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84.

Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

