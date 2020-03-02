EAM Investors LLC Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its stake in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,946 shares during the period. Cardlytics makes up approximately 0.8% of EAM Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.27% of Cardlytics worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,750 shares in the company, valued at $24,856,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 5,562 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $554,308.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,619,505.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,011 shares of company stock worth $25,585,507 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDLX opened at $79.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.12. Cardlytics Inc has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued an “average” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

