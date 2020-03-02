EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 147,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.17% of Everi as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Everi by 54.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the third quarter worth $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Everi by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Everi by 25.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $10.40 on Monday. Everi Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $878.36 million, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

