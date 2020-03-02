EAM Investors LLC Invests $2.18 Million in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.08% of Crocs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 4,006.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Crocs from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $26.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.88. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Crocs had a return on equity of 94.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

