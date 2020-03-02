EAM Investors LLC Invests $2.90 Million in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Karuna Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,786,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,190,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRTX. Mizuho began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $38.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $35.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.11.

KRTX opened at $87.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.88. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $152.00.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $200,907,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,295,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,610,630.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heather Preston bought 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,554.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $169,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

