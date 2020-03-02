EAM Investors LLC Invests $3.94 Million in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,000. Douglas Dynamics comprises about 0.9% of EAM Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Douglas Dynamics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLOW. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $43.53 on Monday. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $56.89. The company has a market capitalization of $992.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 47.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLOW. Sidoti lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.