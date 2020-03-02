EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.05% of Nevro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Nevro in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Nevro by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Swann raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.77.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $333,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro stock opened at $130.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.91. Nevro Corp has a twelve month low of $42.82 and a twelve month high of $148.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 0.55.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.18. Nevro had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.96%. The firm had revenue of $114.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nevro Corp will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

