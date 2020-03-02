EAM Investors LLC Purchases 104,647 Shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT)

EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 113.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,647 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned about 1.05% of Fulgent Genetics worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $656,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $696,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $1,099,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $14.84 on Monday. Fulgent Genetics Inc has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.66 million, a PE ratio of -296.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a current ratio of 9.22.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $12.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

