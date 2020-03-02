EAM Investors LLC Purchases New Stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 396,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Sportsman’s Warehouse at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter worth $91,000.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $259.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPWH. ValuEngine raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

