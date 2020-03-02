EAM Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 297,150 Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 297,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.60% of Sientra as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sientra by 97,855.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,022 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 392.7% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 634,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 505,718 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 490,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 210,702 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,500,000 after buying an additional 176,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIEN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sientra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $4.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20. Sientra Inc has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $11.92.

In other Sientra news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 63,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $375,621.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 16,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $99,036.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

