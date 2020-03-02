EAM Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 732,975 Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 732,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000. Antares Pharma comprises about 0.8% of EAM Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.45% of Antares Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,099,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 114,825 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,090,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 765,130 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $2,549,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 354,871 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86. Antares Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.00 million, a P/E ratio of 310.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, January 24th.

In related news, Director Marvin Samson sold 99,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $458,742.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,037.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 308,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,005,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,267,216.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,000 shares of company stock worth $2,248,355 in the last 90 days. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

