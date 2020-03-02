EAM Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 81,233 Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 81,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of Epizyme as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Epizyme by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Epizyme by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Epizyme by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Epizyme by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPZM. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Swann cut shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $21.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Epizyme Inc has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 715.53% and a negative return on equity of 58.35%. The company had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Epizyme Inc will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $124,152.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,127.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $45,411.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,549 shares of company stock worth $297,231 in the last 90 days. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

