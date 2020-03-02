EAM Investors LLC Sells 11,963 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its stake in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,963 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,301 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,149,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 5,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $409,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,039.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $762,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,880. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $85.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.14. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -61.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 40.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

