EAM Investors LLC Sells 15,783 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

EAM Investors LLC cut its holdings in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,783 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Casella Waste Systems worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,020,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,856.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $591,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

CWST opened at $48.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $56.14.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.34 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

