EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,660 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMED. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Rideout sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total transaction of $96,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,920.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $2,182,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,579,863 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $174.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.89. Amedisys Inc has a twelve month low of $106.65 and a twelve month high of $202.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.15.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

