EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 194,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.30% of Photronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Photronics by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Photronics by 28.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 26,024 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Photronics by 34.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 46,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Photronics by 25.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 31,003 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $12.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a market cap of $823.79 million, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.59. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.37 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $345,703.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,578.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,793 shares of company stock worth $1,672,389. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.