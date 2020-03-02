EAM Investors LLC Trims Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,317 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.10% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 21,003 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 370.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after buying an additional 126,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $573,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $169,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,500 shares of company stock worth $3,811,935. Corporate insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

PFSI stock opened at $35.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.38. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $39.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $490.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 26.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

