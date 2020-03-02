East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 99,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $1.69 on Monday, reaching $40.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,619. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $55.35.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EWBC. DA Davidson downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

