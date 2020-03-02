Eaton Vance Management Acquires 1,110,852 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,662,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110,852 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 0.8% of Eaton Vance Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.41% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $427,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861,939 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,440 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,646 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,494,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Gabelli started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

BMY stock opened at $59.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average of $57.36. The firm has a market cap of $133.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

