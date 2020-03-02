Eaton Vance Management Acquires 162,727 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,285,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,727 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.9% of Eaton Vance Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.21% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $480,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

Shares of MRK opened at $78.01 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

