Eaton Vance Management Acquires 2,564 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.35% of Intuitive Surgical worth $236,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $1,573,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $538.32 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.15 and a 1-year high of $619.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $588.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total transaction of $257,218.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,746.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,739 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,446 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $610.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.14.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.