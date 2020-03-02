Eaton Vance Management Acquires 477,040 Shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,373,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477,040 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 2.14% of Gardner Denver worth $160,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gardner Denver by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Gardner Denver by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 555,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 393,225 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Gardner Denver by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Gardner Denver by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,336,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,850,000 after buying an additional 4,169,780 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDI. BTIG Research cut Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gardner Denver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

Shares of Gardner Denver stock opened at $32.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Gardner Denver Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

