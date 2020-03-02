Eaton Vance Management Boosts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,271,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 2.1% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.18% of Facebook worth $1,082,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $190.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.14. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.28 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $542.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,459 shares of company stock worth $17,481,977. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

