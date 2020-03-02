Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,669,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,065 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.26% of Accenture worth $351,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.61.

ACN opened at $181.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.06. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $160.50 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.