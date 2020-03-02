Eaton Vance Management Buys 108,966 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,159,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,966 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co makes up approximately 0.8% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.33% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $415,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 298,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 28,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.31.

LLY stock opened at $129.49 on Monday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.03.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total transaction of $1,312,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,015,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,767,331,888.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,332,350 shares of company stock valued at $174,432,582 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.