Eaton Vance Management Buys 15,929 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,219 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 15,929 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.15% of Adobe worth $243,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after acquiring an additional 887,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,567,161,000 after purchasing an additional 157,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,810,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,881,292,000 after purchasing an additional 91,217 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,841,000 after purchasing an additional 141,977 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $708,064,000 after purchasing an additional 26,136 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $348.37 on Monday. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $249.10 and a one year high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.48.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

