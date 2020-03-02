Eaton Vance Management Buys 233,744 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,744 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.58% of AvalonBay Communities worth $169,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVB. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.25.

Shares of AVB opened at $202.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.97 and a 200 day moving average of $214.08. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $191.42 and a 52-week high of $229.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.10%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.