Eaton Vance Management Buys 32,577 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,517,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 32,577 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.18% of United Technologies worth $227,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,595,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,265,000 after purchasing an additional 697,181 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,992,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $597,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,012 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in United Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $536,056,000 after acquiring an additional 45,945 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,480,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $338,674,000 after purchasing an additional 31,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,926,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,514,000 after acquiring an additional 38,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

NYSE UTX opened at $129.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $121.48 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

