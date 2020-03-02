Eaton Vance Management Buys 4,403,000 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 2,530.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,576,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,403,000 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 8.44% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $213,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000.

SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.43 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $45.31 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

