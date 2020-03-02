Eaton Vance Management Buys 77,837 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,837 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.10% of UnitedHealth Group worth $282,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $254.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $306.71. The company has a market cap of $241.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

