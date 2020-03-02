Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,081,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,487 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.10% of Citigroup worth $166,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.53.

Shares of C opened at $63.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

