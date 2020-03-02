Eaton Vance Management Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,052,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 903,933 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.09% of Pfizer worth $197,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $185.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

