Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,293,814 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 225,992 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.0% of Eaton Vance Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.20% of Verizon Communications worth $508,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VZ opened at $55.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average of $59.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.42.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

