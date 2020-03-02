Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,785,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,427 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.46% of Emerson Electric worth $212,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $64.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.16. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. HSBC lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

