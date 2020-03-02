Eaton Vance Management Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 805,556 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.22% of Stryker worth $169,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $192.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.10. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.43.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

