Eaton Vance Management Has $155.88 Million Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,861,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 98,228 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.36% of Baxter International worth $155,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAX. Cfra raised their target price on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

NYSE:BAX opened at $83.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.42 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

