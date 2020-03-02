Eaton Vance Management Has $198.19 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,878,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789,502 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.34% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $198,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $31,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,956.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $441,793.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,483.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 278,265 shares of company stock valued at $20,736,704. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $69.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $77.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

