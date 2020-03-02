Eaton Vance Management Has $199.72 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 914,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.08% of Home Depot worth $199,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $219.16 on Monday. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $237.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.92.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

